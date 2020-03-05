Bayer’s one-word response to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard comments

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are still in the Europa League.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Bayer Leverkusen have responded on Twitter to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s recent comments on the Europa League draw.

Rangers will take on German club Bayer in the Europa League Round of 16.

The first leg of the tie will be played at Ibrox next Thursday, with the second leg in Germany the following week.

Following the draw, Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Gerrard said that it is “one of the toughest ties we could have got”, as quoted in Herald Scotland.

Leverkusen have now responded to Gerrard’s comments in just one word.

Big tie

With Rangers out of the Scottish Cup and as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership, the Europa League does provide them with the chance to win a trophy.

True, it is going to be hard for the Gers to go all the time, but not many would have expected to come thus far in the European club competition.