Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Bayer’s one-word response to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard comments

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are still in the Europa League.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Bayer Leverkusen have responded on Twitter to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s recent comments on the Europa League draw.

Rangers will take on German club Bayer in the Europa League Round of 16.

Subscribe

The first leg of the tie will be played at Ibrox next Thursday, with the second leg in Germany the following week.

 

Following the draw, Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Gerrard said that it is “one of the toughest ties we could have got”, as quoted in Herald Scotland.

Leverkusen have now responded to Gerrard’s comments in just one word.

Big tie

With Rangers out of the Scottish Cup and as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership, the Europa League does provide them with the chance to win a trophy.

True, it is going to be hard for the Gers to go all the time, but not many would have expected to come thus far in the European club competition.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a post match press conference during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch