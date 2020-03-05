Alexander-Arnold names his favourite assist for Liverpool

The England international did not need too long to make his choice.





Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked by BBC's MOTDx programme which was his favourite assist in a red shirt.

There are plenty to choose from but Alexander-Arnold, perhaps unsurprisingly, plumped straight for the assist for Divock Origi's winning goal in last season's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

In response to the question, Alexander-Arnold said: "The Barca one, that is easy. Without the clean sheet, the corner is irrelevant really. That's the foundation."

In the same interview, Alexander-Arnold named Lionel Messi as a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, which underlines further the scale of Liverpool's achievement that night.





That night was incredibly special at Anfield as Liverpool overturned the odds in the Champions League once again and Alexander-Arnold's contribution was as crucial as any.

He caught an elite defence completely unawares with some quick thinking, and offered a contrast to his incredibly dangerous whipped crosses into the box.

Of course the fact Liverpool finished the job in Madrid by lifting the trophy makes the contribution even sweeter and more vital.

Perhaps most Liverpool fans would agree with Alexander-Arnold and they will be hoping for another special Anfield Champions League night under the lights when Atletico Madrid visit next week.



