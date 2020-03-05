Alderweireld explains why it was 'strange' when Mourinho was appointed

Toby Alderweireld has reflected on Mauricio Pochettino's sacking as Tottenham manager.





Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reflected on Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and Jose Mourinho's subsequent appointment at the club.

Alderweireld was letting his contract dwindle under Pochettino before signing a new one under Mourinho, but the Belgian still said it was bad news when the Argentine was sacked.

Talking to Het Nieuwsblad, via the Daily Mail, Alderweireld said: "For me it was bad news because you are always loyal to your trainer. The next day another trainer suddenly comes to you. That was very strange, but that is also part of football. Then you try to make the best of it.

"Pochettino was fired when I was playing a match with Belgium. I got the news when I got into the dressing room. Immediately afterwards I got questions about it from Belgian journalists. It all went so fast that I didn't have time to think about it."





Perhaps Tottenham needed a change but it was still a shock that Daniel Levy pulled the trigger on the man who had brought so much to the club.

He was a Champions League finalist months before and Pochettino's small squad and Daniel Levy's failure to refresh it meant that there were close, familiar bonds between manager and player.

That may have ultimately contributed to Pochettino's downfall; with players unable to give much more and in need of fresh ideas.

Alderweireld seemed settled enough to commit his future to the club under Mourinho, but it understandable that his instant reaction would be one of shock.



