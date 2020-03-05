Alan Brazil claims he's been told about problem at Rangers which occurred in Dubai

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership table following Wednesday's results.

Alan Brazil has claimed that there is a 'split' in the Rangers camp, from their winter break in Dubai, as they fell 13-points behind Celtic in the Premiership table on Wednesday evening.

The talkSPORT presenter claimed that Steven Gerrard will 'walk away' from the Ibrox club, but he cannot see the Gers sacking the Englishmen after they were beaten by relegation-threatened Hamilton on home soil.

During the first half of the season, everything was going well for Rangers, including beating Celtic at Parkhead, but just like the previous campaign, things have gone wrong since the turn of the year.

Speaking on Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on talkSPORT (05/03/2020 at 6:15 am), the Celtic-daft host, shared what he has been told about Rangers and that Dubai trip.

"I was really concerned about what was happening at Ibrox," Brazil told talkSPORT. "I think he [Gerrard] could be going. I think he could walk away, Steven.

"All I can say is, and Ally [McCoist] is with me tomorrow, so Ally should know a lot more about it than me, but I am told Dubai didn't go well and there is a split in the camp. But this is remarkable. They played well in the cup final and lost. Then they beat Celtic at Parkhead. They have done well in Europe, but the Premier League has been a disaster for them.

"I wonder if Steven is going to say, 'it's not working and I am not getting the respect'. I am told there is a split, but I don't know, you hear all these things.

"Well, Celtic got a late goal to draw, but it's [the title race] is over now, isn't it?! It's over - There's no chance of him getting sacked, but a big chance of him walking away."

One saving grace for Gerrard and his players is their performances in the Europa League and the fact that they are still in the competition.

If they were to suffer an exit from Europe in these coming weeks then it'll be interesting to see what the reaction will be like towards Gerrard.

He is someone who has always fronted up whenever Rangers have produced poor performances, but it has been happening on too many occasions recently.