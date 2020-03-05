'Absolutely phenomenal': Mourinho hails Spurs player who was 'in big trouble' last night

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the FA Cup after defeat to Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he thought Giovani Lo Celso was 'absolutely phenomenal' last night.

Spurs were back in FA Cup action on Wednesday night, hosting Norwich City at home as they desperately looked for a positive result.

It all started well enough, as Lo Celso's cross found Jan Vertonghen to head Spurs in front, but Josip Drmic's equaliser sent the game to extra time and penalties.

Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes all failed to score from the spot, sending Norwich through to the quarter-finals and leaving Spurs dejected once again.

Since losing Son Heung-min to injury last month, Spurs have lost to RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and now crashed out to Norwich.

The injuries to Son and Harry Kane have crippled Mourinho's options, whilst the likes of Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn are running on empty as a result.

Another player pushing through the fitness barrier is Lo Celso, as he has played every minute of the last four games, including the full 120 minutes against Norwich before scoring a penalty in the shoot-out.

After the game, Mourinho admits Lo Celso was in 'big trouble' fitness-wise because of the huge loading he's taken in recent weeks, but praised his performance as 'absolutely phenomenal' having racked up four key passes, three successful, two shots on target and an assist in a superb display.

“Other players on the pitch they were also in big trouble. For example Lo Celso was in big trouble and was absolutely phenomenal,” said Mourinho.