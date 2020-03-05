Quick links

‘A player I like’: Rudi Garcia highly values reported £35m West Ham and Leicester target Bertrand Traore

Bertrand Traore of Lyon during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Emirates Stadium on July 28, 2019 in London, England.
West Ham United and Leicester City have been linked with Bertrand Traore.

Traore Bertrand of Lyon during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais and SCO Angers on April 19, 2019 in Lyon, France.

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia says he values reported West Ham United and Leicester City target Bertrand Traore very highly, Goal report.

Traore hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons at Lyon. He has managed just four goals and five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

A drop off from the 11 goals and five assists he managed last season.

But that hasn’t stopped Premier League clubs taking an interest. Foot Mercato claim West Ham and Leicester sought deals for him in January.

The Daily Mail also claim Bournemouth were keen on a £35 million deal.

Speaking to Goal, Garcia says he rates the player very highly.

“He's a player, a man I like. A left-hander, an attacker, a dribbler, we need it. We worked with Bertrand to make him less readable,” Garcia explained.

“He can overflow his right foot, play with others, in one touch. He can do very, very good things. He will finish the season better than he started. I highly value him, he needs to be given confidence.”

 

Traore is a Burkina Faso international and at 24 years of age he has plenty of potential.

He spent several years under contract at Chelsea prior to moving to Lyon, and he may fancy a return to England amid Premier League interest.

West Ham looked to strengthen their squad in January to starve off relegation. A new attacker was high on the Hammers’ wish-list, and they signed Jarrod Bowen from Hull City.

Leicester, on the other hand, have a history of signing top young players from France. The Foxes have signed Youri Tielemans, Rachid Ghezzal and Nampalys Mendy for big money in recent seasons.

Lyon's Burkinabe forward Bertrand Traore celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Lyon vs Toulouse, on March 3, 2019 at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu...

