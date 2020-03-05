4 Chances Created, 96 Touches: One Tottenham star stood out in a good way

Giovani Lo Celso remains a class act.

Tottenham Hotspur had another miserable night at home last night as they were beaten by Norwich City in the FA Cup.

The North London side continue to be stretched by injuries, but even so, a defeat was the last thing Spurs needed or expected.

One player who stood out in a positive way was Giovani Lo Celso.

Despite tiring during another tough match which played out over 120 minutes, Lo Celso did what he could to influence the match in Tottenham's favour.

Lo Celso managed 96 touches, more than any Tottenham player apart from Serge Aurier.

He created four goalscoring chances, the most in the Spurs team.

He provides the energy and calmness Tottenham need in a moment where they really more players like him.

Lo Celso was one of the Tottenham players to step up and score in the penalty shootout.

It wasn't Tottenham's night, and the chance of a trophy is now gone. But Lo Celso is clearly a player they can build around next season.