Quick links

Rangers

28-year-old suggests he fears for Rangers future after Wednesday

Shane Callaghan
Andy Halliday of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic.

Andy Halliday of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Andy Halliday has revealed that he and his Rangers team-mates should be concerned about their future.

The Gers' season took another turn for the worst on Wednesday as Hamilton left Ibrox with a 1-0 victory.

Subscribe

As a result, Rangers have now dropped an incredible 13 points since the winter break, and Celtic are ahead of Steven Gerrard's side by the same margin in the Premiership.

The Ibrox outfit were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts last weekend and last night's debacle strengthened the possibility of Gerrard going trophy-less again this season, unless he masterminds a Europa League success.

 

Halliday is out of contract with the Scottish giants this summer, and the 28-year-old utility player admits that he isn't the only one who should be fearing for his future.

The boyhood Rangers fan told The Scottish Sun: "Everyone should be fearing for their future, it's as simple as that. At a big club you're judged on results and performances you put in on a week to week basis.

"It's been 10 weeks now and that's not a blip - that's a complete turnaround in fortunes."

Halliday has been a fringe player for a good few years at Rangers and he definitely should worry about not getting an extension.

He isn't a poor player by any stretch of the imagination and, being a lifelong Ger, his background means he's 100 percent committed to the club.

But he is, as mentioned, a utility player under Gerrard and it remains to be seen whether the manager wants him in the long term.

Andy Halliday of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch