28-year-old suggests he fears for Rangers future after Wednesday

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic.

Andy Halliday has revealed that he and his Rangers team-mates should be concerned about their future.

The Gers' season took another turn for the worst on Wednesday as Hamilton left Ibrox with a 1-0 victory.

As a result, Rangers have now dropped an incredible 13 points since the winter break, and Celtic are ahead of Steven Gerrard's side by the same margin in the Premiership.

The Ibrox outfit were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts last weekend and last night's debacle strengthened the possibility of Gerrard going trophy-less again this season, unless he masterminds a Europa League success.

Halliday is out of contract with the Scottish giants this summer, and the 28-year-old utility player admits that he isn't the only one who should be fearing for his future.

The boyhood Rangers fan told The Scottish Sun: "Everyone should be fearing for their future, it's as simple as that. At a big club you're judged on results and performances you put in on a week to week basis.

"It's been 10 weeks now and that's not a blip - that's a complete turnaround in fortunes."

Halliday has been a fringe player for a good few years at Rangers and he definitely should worry about not getting an extension.

He isn't a poor player by any stretch of the imagination and, being a lifelong Ger, his background means he's 100 percent committed to the club.

But he is, as mentioned, a utility player under Gerrard and it remains to be seen whether the manager wants him in the long term.