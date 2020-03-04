Who is ZeroZeroZero star Giuseppe De Domenico? Instagram and previous roles

ZeroZeroZero starring Giuseppe De Domenico continues to entice.

Any fans of Gomorrah here?

The TV series arrived on Sky Atlantic back in 2014 and has impressed audiences across four seasons now. However, it's worth noting that it was prefigured by Matteo Garrone's critically acclaimed 2008 film of the same name, which was based on a non-fiction book penned by Roberto Saviano.

It's an incredible piece of work from the Italian novelist and despite encountering numerous issues of safety in the wake of Gomorrah being published, he continues to write for numerous publications.

Another of his works is ZeroZeroZero.

The book has recently been adapted for the small screen by Stefano Sollima, who is known for the likes of 2012's ACAB – All Cops Are Bastards, Suburra and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Although, it's most important to note that he produced the Gomorrah TV series.

Working with Roberto's source material once again is pretty exciting, to say the least.

ZeroZeroZero starring Giuseppe De Domenico

The series tackles the story of the Lynwood family, who control an international shipping company which serves as a cocaine broker between both the Mexican and Italian organized crime worlds.

Tracking a colossal shipment of cocaine from one part of the world to another makes for arresting viewing as we witness all walks of people who cross its path. It's a great story, and it's important it has a cast to match... it does!

Among the stars of ZeroZeroZero are Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), Dane DeHaan (The Place Beyond the Pines) Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary) and Giuseppe De Domenico.

The actor tackles the role of Stefano La Piana, who is a member of the 'Ndrangheta, an Italian organised crime syndicate.

He smashes the part, but where have we seen him before?

Giuseppe De Domenico: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Giuseppe De Domenico first appeared on screens in the 2017 film Adesso tocca a me (he played Manfredi Borsellino).

It was directed by Francesco Miccichè and tells the story of Paolo Borsellino's death. That same year, he also starred as Vittorio in a short called Una partita ai confini del mondo directed by David Valolao.

Next up came his significant break into television in the 2018 series #Goldfish. He reprised the role of Giovanni across eight episodes in this mystery of teenagers urged to confront one another created by Giacomo Arrigoni. Additionally, in 2018 he also starred in the film Euphoria (Guido) which tells the tale of two brothers who begin to get to know each other better in the wake of tough circumstances.

This brings us to ZeroZeroZero, which sees him shine like never before!

