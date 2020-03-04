Quick links

'Wouldn't mind seeing him back to Ibrox': Some Rangers fans rave about 'class' teenager

Rangers fans celebrate at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Former Rangers talent Billy Gilmour was in action last night.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour helped Chelsea reach the last eight of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard gave chances to Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma and Pedro in his starting lineup, and will have been delighted with his side's performance.

Willian's powerful strike put Chelsea in front as Adrian dropped a clanger, before Ross Barkley fired in a superb effort in the second half to seal a 2-0 win.

 

Liverpool couldn't get back into the game, meaning Chelsea are into the quarter-finals – and Lampard's decision to throw in Gilmour paid off.

The 18-year-old started in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, providing a solid base behind Barkley, and it's fair to say that Gilmour was the star man.

Gilmour was outstanding on the ball, gliding past players with ease as his close control and dribbling ability was on display, whilst he wasn't shy when it came to getting stuck in.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea is closed down by Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in...

Signed from Rangers in 2017, Gilmour has long been touted for a huge future, and it looks like his decision to leave Ibrox is paying off having impressed in the Chelsea first team.

Rangers fans

