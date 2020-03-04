'Wouldn't mind seeing him back to Ibrox': Some Rangers fans rave about 'class' teenager

Former Rangers talent Billy Gilmour was in action last night.

Former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour helped Chelsea reach the last eight of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard gave chances to Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma and Pedro in his starting lineup, and will have been delighted with his side's performance.

Subscribe

Willian's powerful strike put Chelsea in front as Adrian dropped a clanger, before Ross Barkley fired in a superb effort in the second half to seal a 2-0 win.

Liverpool couldn't get back into the game, meaning Chelsea are into the quarter-finals – and Lampard's decision to throw in Gilmour paid off.

The 18-year-old started in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, providing a solid base behind Barkley, and it's fair to say that Gilmour was the star man.

Gilmour was outstanding on the ball, gliding past players with ease as his close control and dribbling ability was on display, whilst he wasn't shy when it came to getting stuck in.

Signed from Rangers in 2017, Gilmour has long been touted for a huge future, and it looks like his decision to leave Ibrox is paying off having impressed in the Chelsea first team.

Rangers fans

Billy Gilmour,,fantastic talent for rangers not to have held onto — graeme ingram (@graemeingram86) March 3, 2020

Billy Gilmour absolutely bossing the midfield in #CHELIV Made at Rangers — Scott C (@ScttC72) March 3, 2020

That’s why Billy Gilmour left Rangers, what a talent, what a player!! — Greig Thorburn (@GreigThorburn) March 3, 2020

Here’s a radical thought, in a parallel universe Rangers give Billy Gilmour guaranteed football, he’s now 18 with 150 games under his belt and Rangers have a pretty impressive asset. Back to reality though we have three awful midfielders who couldn’t pass water. — Chris Scott (@christtocs) March 3, 2020

Knew that when Billy Gilmour left Rangers that we had lost a decent player. And watching his current performance against Liverpool just emphasises that. Wish him all the best, What A Player! — Logan Paterson (@patersonlogan03) March 3, 2020

Seeing all these gilmour tweets, what could have been for rangers eh — Zac Running!! (@zacarrius) March 3, 2020

Gilmour easily defending Mane. What he’d bring to our team now is class, such a shame Chelsea nicked him. — Talk Rangers (@talkrangers_) March 3, 2020

Billy gilmour is class — Bipolar Rangers (@hajiloyal10) March 3, 2020

This Billy Gilmour looks class already for Chelsea, shame rangers couldn’t keep hold of him — #CCS (@StevronConnor92) March 3, 2020

Good to see wee Gilmour getting game time for Chelsea, tho wouldn't mind seeing him back to Ibrox on loan next season... #CHELIV — Red Ranger (@Red55Ranger) March 3, 2020

The ex Gers kid Gilmour looks good enough to be a top player — dex (@PRodgersN) March 3, 2020

Wouldn’t be the worst idea if Frank Lampard gave us Billy Gilmour back on loan for a season. — David Shearer (@DavidShearer1) March 3, 2020