'World beater': Some rival fans laud Newcastle ace's FA Cup performance on Tuesday

Newcastle United progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night despite a minor scare towards the end against West Brom.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is drawing a lot of praise from rival fans after he helped his side progress through to the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

It has been some time since the Newcastle fans have been able to feel this excited about a cup run, well they are now in the middle of one and are one game away from a semi-final showdown at Wembley.

If that is to happen then Saint-Maximin needs to be at his dazzling best, just like he was at the Hawthorns, as a previously goal-shy Steve Bruce side put three past Championship leaders, West Brom.

In the first half, Saint-Maximin, who was in his own defensive third and had his back to the opposition goal, received the ball, turned, brushed off a challenge and ran into West Brom's half, into the attacking third and played a delightful through ball to Miguel Almiron, who opened the scoring.

That set the tone for Newcastle, and Almiron who netted a brace during the game, as a number of opposition fans were seriously impressed with what they are seeing from the unpredictable powerhouse.

There are some who are even keen on securing his signature in the summer given his raw talent, pace and performances he has produced.

Given the qualities, Saint-Maximin has in his locker, it makes him a very dangerous player. But what is worse for the opposition is that Newcastle's summer signing doesn't even know what he is going to do half of the time.

These are great signs for Newcastle because their attack finally has something about it, a fear factor and a bright future. And it's those qualities that could potentially see them making a trip, or even a number of trips to Wembley.

Here is a selection of opposition fans praising Saint Maximan

What a player — - (@grizigriezmann) March 3, 2020

Saint Maxim is it — Cahir (@Cahir_MUFC02V2) March 3, 2020

Lovely goal — Mark (@IIIIMarkIIII) March 3, 2020

Saint Maximin is a balllllerrrrrre — niassuh (@niassuh0) March 3, 2020

Ngl I would go for Saint-Maximin this summer for our left flank. He’s having an underrated season — ️1⃣ (@P1AFC) March 3, 2020

Disappointing to go out but ultimately we couldn’t cope with the pace & movement of Almiron & Saint Maximin, good to see Gibbs back, Phillips best game in along time & Krov lifted us when he came on.... #UTA #wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) March 3, 2020

I love Allan Saint-Maximin — Mazzie (@Mazworth) March 4, 2020

I could watch Allan Saint-Maximin play football all day — Dan McNeice (@dxnmcneice) March 4, 2020

If I am a DoF top 4 Premier League club this summer, I am going all out to get Saint-Maximin. The guy is a raw talent. Absolute world beater under a top manager, he will not be tamed. Newcastle’s 30M can easily be doubled. — Rudy (@RudyAFC) March 4, 2020