Wolves forward makes comment about Tottenham’s tactics

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-2 by Wolves in their most recent Premier League match.

Wolves forward Diogo Jota has praised Tottenham Hotspur’s tactics on his side’s official website, after coming up against them at the weekend.

Wolves actually beat Tottenham 3-2 on Sunday, with Jota getting on the scoresheet.

But the Portuguese forward admits that Jose Mourinho’s system did cause them problems, particularly in the early stages.

“They started the game very well, playing at home, with a tactical system that locked us a bit in the first minutes, playing with high intensity and I think we tried to withstand that pressure,” Jota said.

 

“Even though we suffered the first goal, we responded well and had a very positive performance in the second half, both defensively and offensively, turned the score around.

“In the previous games we were not conceding in the Premier League, but we conceded, this happens in football, but the most important thing is to never give up and always go searching for the win, and I think the second-half was almost perfect and we fully deserved the win.”

Tottenham were rewarded for their fast start against Wolves, as they led twice.

However, Nuno’s side fought back to claim the three points, as they grew into the game.

Tottenham ultimately could not handle Wolves’ attacking quality, with Jota at the heart of everything good they did.

Jota not only scored a tap in, but he also set up Raul Jimenez’s after a strong run and pass.

Wolves are now two points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table, and are sat in sixth place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

