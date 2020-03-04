Emmerdale: Who is Mark Womack? Age, career and Instagram of newbie Di Malone

Emmerdale has seen a number of new characters this year. One of them is Mark Womack.

English actor Mark Womack recently joined the cast of Emmerdale as Di Malone.

The actor is the newest addition to the ITV soap's growing family which regularly sees the arrival of new faces in the village.

So, let's meet Mark and get to know his career, family and Instagram.

Who is Mark Womack?

Mark is a 59-year-old actor from Liverpool. Some of his most memorable roles are in the 2010 drama thriller movie Route Irish, Babylon and ITV drama Heartbeat.

He also made appearances in Silent Witness, Casualty and Vera.

You can follow Mark on Instagram under the name of @markwomack11. However, he doesn't share much on the social media page and has only 5 posts so far.

His Twitter is more popular and you can find him @Merseymouth.

Mark Womack in Emmerdale

Mark stars as Di Malone on the ITV soap. His character is a police officer who's said to come from a dark background.

Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (March 5th) will see Di Malone continue interrogating Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) over the shooting of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

Mark Womack's family

Mark is married to fellow actress Samantha Womack. The couple tied the knot back in 2009 and have two children together.

Mark met his wife on the set of Liverpool 1, but Samantha was married to Junfan Mantovani at the time. She ended their marriage and started dating Mark after the divorce.

Mark and Samantha are parents to 19-year-old son Benjamin Thomas and 15-year old daughter Lili-Rose.