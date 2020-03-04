Emmerdale: Who is Mark Womack? Age, career and Instagram of newbie Di Malone

Filiz Mustafa
(THE SUN OUT & SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Samantha Womack and Mark Womack at the World Premiere of "One Night In Istanbul" at Odeon cinema in Liverpool One on September 10, 2014 in Liverpool,...
Filiz Mustafa Profile
Filiz Mustafa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emmerdale has seen a number of new characters this year. One of them is Mark Womack.

English actor Mark Womack recently joined the cast of Emmerdale as Di Malone.

The actor is the newest addition to the ITV soap's growing family which regularly sees the arrival of new faces in the village. 

So, let's meet Mark and get to know his career, family and Instagram.

  • READ MORE: Is EastEnders on tonight? When will the BBC soap return to TV?

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus) on

Who is Mark Womack?

Mark is a 59-year-old actor from Liverpool. Some of his most memorable roles are in the 2010 drama thriller movie Route Irish, Babylon and ITV drama Heartbeat

He also made appearances in Silent Witness, Casualty and Vera

You can follow Mark on Instagram under the name of @markwomack11. However, he doesn't share much on the social media page and has only 5 posts so far.

His Twitter is more popular and you can find him @Merseymouth

Mark Womack in Emmerdale 

Mark stars as Di Malone on the ITV soap. His character is a police officer who's said to come from a dark background.

Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (March 5th) will see Di Malone continue interrogating Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) over the shooting of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter). 

  • OH, NO: Why isn’t Holby City on TV tonight? When is the BBC soap back?

(THE SUN OUT & SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Samantha Womack and Mark Womack at the World Premiere of

Mark Womack's family 

Mark is married to fellow actress Samantha Womack. The couple tied the knot back in 2009 and have two children together. 

Mark met his wife on the set of Liverpool 1, but Samantha was married to Junfan Mantovani at the time. She ended their marriage and started dating Mark after the divorce. 

Mark and Samantha are parents to 19-year-old son Benjamin Thomas and 15-year old daughter Lili-Rose.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Filiz Mustafa Profile

Filiz Mustafa

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.