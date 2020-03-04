Where will the Final Fantasy VII Remake end? How many parts will Square Enix release?

Lots of Square Enix fans are wondering where the Final Fantasy VII Remake will end and how many parts are planned to be released.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. There's a demo you can enjoy now on the PSN Store before its April launch, and it's safe to say that the visuals and unique battle system both succeed in making it feel brand new. However, before its launch, a lot of fans are confused about where part one will end and how many episodes are planned to be released.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake was announced to be released in episodic format back in 2015. Some fans were naturally critical of the decision when it was first announced, but now everyone is just anxious to play the game.

Yet, at the same time, part one will cost the standard price of a full AAA title, so it's understandable that some fans and Final Fantasy noobs continue to want to know where part one will end and how many episodes are planned.

Where does the Final Fantasy VII Remake end?

Part one of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will end with Cloud and mates leaving Midgar.

To avoid spoilers and such, all you need to know is that part one of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will take place solely in the steampunk-inspired city of Midgar.

In case you're a returning Final Fantasy fan who's concerned that this won't be a big enough portion to justify its price, Tetsuya Normura has previously stated that fans shouldn't worry as "the density and volume" will be great.

Unfortunately, we don't specifically know how long part one will be in regard to how many hours of content it will encompass. At the same time, you needn't threat about it being four to six-hours long as you won't be leaving Midgar as quickly as in the original.

Although we don't specifically know how many hours it'll roughly take to complete part one, the game's original director and now producer, Yoshinori Kitase, told Game Informer in 2019 "that it will have the same amount of content as a mainline game".

Final Fantasy VII Remake - how many parts/episodes will there be?

Square Enix have not announced how many parts/episodes there will be for the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

We know part one comes out on April 10th and Square Enix are already working on part two, but beyond that no one knows. Square Enix said in 2019 that they don't even know.

It's also unclear as to when this second part will be released, but everyone will no doubt be hoping for 2021.

Some fans will be concerned that it's unclear as to how many parts there will be, and Kotaku have also shared concerns about not knowing how many years it'll take to be able to play the full experience:

"But the transformation of a tutorial boss into a Shinra superweapon is also a reminder that by the end of this first episode of Final Fantasy VII Remake, we’ll have only seen a piece of the game’s sprawling plot.

The original game has more than 30 bosses—if the second one is now an elite robot beast that needs to be tampered with before you can defeat it, just what is it going to look like when we get to Jenova, or Ruby Weapon, or even Sephiroth? How many years is it going to take before we can play the entire game?"

Although the Final Fantasy VII Remake part one will reportedly be as large as a mainline entry in the series, it is admittedly difficult to become overly excited when it's just a fraction of the full plot.

However, instead of worrying about it taking years to be completed, let's just try to consume it all one step at a time.