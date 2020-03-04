Where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed? Filming locations behind new ITV series with Dawn French

The cast is familiar, but where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

What a solid start to a year of great television.

We've seen some phenomenal shows surface so far in 2020, with Netflix delivering the likes of The Stranger and the BBC delivering a staggering season of sci-fi staple Doctor Who.

Of course, ITV hasn't disappointed either, knocking it out of the park with true-crime drama White House Farm and new seasons of fond favourites like Endeavour.

Now, they've unleashed comedy-drama gem The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

When you have Dawn French centre-stage, it's already worth your attention. The 62-year-old British actress and all-around multi-talent is always welcome on screens, and here she's given a great chance to shine.

It was also written and created by Mark Brotherhood, who will be familiar to audiences for having worked on Benidorm, Shameless UK and more. So, let's start exploring.

ITV: The Trouble with Maggie Cole

The Trouble with Maggie Cole whisks viewers away to a charming fishing village in which Maggie Cole (Dawn French) is a respected figure of the tightly-knit community.

All seems well and at peace... that is, until a certain radio interview.

When a journalist comes around to interview Maggie about the place, she perhaps dishes out far more details than needed be. Obviously, this does very little to impress her fellow locals and our protagonist finds herself in a series of undesirable situations.

It's a great and playful look at how gossip can have an impact on our lives and affect our relationships, and let's face it, you can't go wrong with a cast which also boasts the likes of Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch), Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors), Patrick Robinson (Casualty) and more.

As an added bonus, the locations are terrific too...

As the drinks flow, so do the entire town’s secrets…



New Drama The Trouble With Maggie Cole, starring Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh, begins tonight at 9pm on @ITV and @itvhub!@Dawn_French @juliehes pic.twitter.com/GcPWP0JyWq — ITV (@ITV) March 4, 2020

Where was The Trouble with Maggie Cole filmed?

Filming for The Trouble with Maggie Cole took place across various locations in Devon and Cornwall.

Focusing in on the Devon locations, iNews highlights that Burgh Island was a crucial shooting location.

The tidal island on the coast of South Devon is located near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea and is home to an impressive retreat called Art Deco Burgh Island Hotel, perfect for weddings and events.

Moving on, these also note that Launceston Castle was used, and actually, central star Dawn French even tweeted out a picture of her on location (the address is Castle Dyke, Launceston PL15 7DR).

According to Visit Cornwall, its history is vast and George Fox - founder of the Quakers - was actually imprisoned there in 1656.

The village of Noss Mayo and Cargreen in Cornwall also appear.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole filming locations

Continuing to spotlight the filming locations, there are a number of Plymouth locations which feature throughout The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Interestingly, iNews highlights that one of these is Erme Primary School. In the series, we are presented with Thurlbury Primary School, but a number of the kids we see there are from the Plymkids Theatre Company, with a young boy named Jamie Talbot stealing the show.

We hope you enjoy it!

