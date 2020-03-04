Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Where did this come from?' Tottenham fans stunned by transfer

Shane Callaghan
Lucas Moura and VIctor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur FC play around while visting Venice Beach on July 24, 2018 in Venice, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Victor Wanyama has officially left Tottenham Hotspur once and for all.

Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 6, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are stunned by Victor Wanyama's exit from the club.

Spurs announced on Tuesday night that the Kenyan midfielder had ended his four-and-a-half year spell in North London and joined MLS side Montreal Impact.

Wanyama was out of the frame in a big way under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and was heavily linked with a move away during the January transfer window.

There had been little to no speculation about the former Southampton and Celtic midfielder leaving in recent weeks, though.

 

And Tottenham supporters have admitted on Twitter that they didn't see it coming so suddenly.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

Wanyama is a good player and had a rip-roaring 2016-17 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, helping the Lilywhites mount a Premier League title challenge in their last season at White Hart Lane.

But his form and fitness dipped progressively in recent years and he'll be no major loss to the team, in reality.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town at the Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch