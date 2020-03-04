'Where did this come from?' Tottenham fans stunned by transfer

Victor Wanyama has officially left Tottenham Hotspur once and for all.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are stunned by Victor Wanyama's exit from the club.

Spurs announced on Tuesday night that the Kenyan midfielder had ended his four-and-a-half year spell in North London and joined MLS side Montreal Impact.

Wanyama was out of the frame in a big way under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and was heavily linked with a move away during the January transfer window.

There had been little to no speculation about the former Southampton and Celtic midfielder leaving in recent weeks, though.

And Tottenham supporters have admitted on Twitter that they didn't see it coming so suddenly.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

Wanyama is a good player and had a rip-roaring 2016-17 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, helping the Lilywhites mount a Premier League title challenge in their last season at White Hart Lane.

But his form and fitness dipped progressively in recent years and he'll be no major loss to the team, in reality.