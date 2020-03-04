When is multiplayer coming to Mario Kart Tour? Release date announced!

Nintendo have announced the release date for when multiplayer is coming to Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart Tour has been on iOS and Android since September 2019. It earned over 123 million downloads in just its first month, and a lot of these players were disappointed to see that there was no competitive multiplayer. However, after a long wait, Nintendo has finally announced the release date for when multiplayer is coming permanently.

Multiplayer has been in Mario Kart Tour before via beta tests, but the very first of these required participants to boast a Gold Pass subscription. The second beta test didn't require such fidelity to the game, but its longevity was far too short.

Thankfully, after months and months of waiting, we now know the release date when multiplayer will be a permanent addition.

When is multiplayer coming to Mario Kart Tour?

The release date for when multiplayer is coming to Mario Kart Tour is March 9th at 04:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer release date is March 8th at 20:00 PST and 23:00 EST.

This is when multiplayer will finally be available on both iOS and Android, and Nintendo states that you'll be able to compete against seven other players whether they be mates or complete strangers.

Multiplayer for #MarioKartTour comes out on Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! You can compete against seven other players, whether they're in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/IRwBONq560 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) March 3, 2020

You don't need to boast a Gold Pass subscription in order to enjoy the luxury of multiplayer, so you needn't threat about this requirement come Sunday/Monday.

Per Eurogamer, Mario Kart Tour's standard online races will refresh daily with there being an "ever-changing set of in-game rules".

If the randomness of this doesn't sound appealing to you, then you'll be happy to hear that local play should allow you to define your own rules.

Although you will be able to enjoy multiplayer for free, there will be Gold Pass exclusive such as Gold Race options.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.