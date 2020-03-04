What has happened to Rachel Sweeney? ITV presenter is back!

Fans had been wondering what happened to Rachel Sweeney ahead of her recent return.

You don't half notice when they're gone!

Many of us are so used to our routines that when something changes, no matter how seemingly insignificant, it makes an impression. This can be something like not having time to grab a coffee or swapping it out for something healthier.

However, one thing we take a little for granted is those we watch and listen to. Whether on the radio or the news, we're used to having somebody familiar fill us in for the day. So, when they're taking time off work and longer providing a presence, it doesn't go unnoticed.

Of course, everybody has to take time off once in a while, but fans of ITV News Tyne Tees have been wondering where Rachel Sweeney has been for some time.

It's wonderful to see that she's back doing what she does best now, but for those who were uncertain as to the reason for her absence, let's take a moment to explain...

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

Yay!! Glad to see @rachelsweeney back on the local news — Princess and Thomas & Mum Pixie #BeKind #FindKobe (@PixieSteven) March 4, 2020

What has happened to Rachel Sweeney?

Rachel Sweeney is back presenting for ITV News after being off on maternity leave.

On Monday, March 2nd 2020, she posted a picture of her in the studio on Instagram along with the caption: "It's so great to be back! Let's kick off the week together. Join me for the headlines on @gmb on @itv @itvtynetees @itvborder."

Similarly, she posted a week before: "I am absolutely thrilled to be back in the studio presenting the @gmb bulletins for @itvtynetees and @itvborder. Thank you so much for the kind messages and warm welcome back, I really am overwhelmed! Wishing you all a wonderful weekend. It's great to be back with you... Thanks to @jamesfulton_hair @chrissummerlysmith for the hair care!"

Addressing her maternity, she said in a February post: "Today is my last #KITday before I return to work full time! I cannot believe how quickly my maternity has gone by! It's been fab shadowing the early shift with @sarahy8ts @katiemaddison1 @amysutt and now I'm really looking forward to being live on air next Friday! Eek! @itvtynetees @itvborder @gmb @itv #maternity #motherhood."

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Morning! Catch up with the morning headlines with @RJSweeneyITV here: pic.twitter.com/Xb7DAUwTGo — ITV News Tyne Tees (@itvtynetees) March 4, 2020

Follow Rachel Sweeney on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Rachel then it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @racheljourno; she currently has over 1,200 followers.

There are plenty of great snaps to scroll through, with a number of them featuring her son - Archie Blue Sweeney-Kitching - and husband Chris.

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.

