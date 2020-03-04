Quick links

West Ham's forgotten man insists he hasn't spoken to Moyes, future uncertain

Danny Owen
West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United bought Jordan Hugill for £8m but the QPR loanee played just 22 Premier League minutes under David Moyes.

Jordan Hugill of QPR disappointed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

West Ham United’s forgotten man Jordan Hugill has admitted that he is yet to hold any talks with David Moyes regarding a potential future at the London Stadium, speaking to the Kilburn Times.

A former Preston North End talisman who joined a perennial Premier League underachiever in a misguided £8 million deal two years ago, Hugill has barely kicked a ball in claret and blue and now finds himself on loan at a capital city rival.

The old-school number nine has enjoyed a largely impressive season while leading the line at QPR, netting 11 times in the Championship, though it seems unlikely that even a glut of goals between now and May will be enough to earn him a fresh start at West Ham.

 

Moyes, after all, handed Hugill just 22 minutes of league football during his first spell in charge with the Scot clearly not a fan of his Middlesbrough-born striker.

And Hugill admits that he is fully focused on QPR at present, insisting that he has not been in touch with the West Ham boss.

"I don't feel the need to (speak to Moyes) to be honest. I think they probably know that I'm out doing my work here,” he said. "I'm happy with what I'm doing here and I'm totally focused on what's going on.

Jordan Hugill of Queens Park Rangers celebrates with teammate Dominic Ball after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea...

"Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it's out of my hands so I'm just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I've been doing.”

Record signing Sebastien Haller has impressed in fits and bursts since joining West Ham while fellow summer signing Albian Ajeti already looks like another addition to the club’s ever-growing list of striking flops.

There will be room for another centre-forward at The Hammers next season – but don’t bet on that man being Hugill.

West Ham United's Jordan Hugill

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

