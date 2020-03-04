West Ham's forgotten man insists he hasn't spoken to Moyes, future uncertain

West Ham United bought Jordan Hugill for £8m but the QPR loanee played just 22 Premier League minutes under David Moyes.

West Ham United’s forgotten man Jordan Hugill has admitted that he is yet to hold any talks with David Moyes regarding a potential future at the London Stadium, speaking to the Kilburn Times.

A former Preston North End talisman who joined a perennial Premier League underachiever in a misguided £8 million deal two years ago, Hugill has barely kicked a ball in claret and blue and now finds himself on loan at a capital city rival.

The old-school number nine has enjoyed a largely impressive season while leading the line at QPR, netting 11 times in the Championship, though it seems unlikely that even a glut of goals between now and May will be enough to earn him a fresh start at West Ham.

Moyes, after all, handed Hugill just 22 minutes of league football during his first spell in charge with the Scot clearly not a fan of his Middlesbrough-born striker.

And Hugill admits that he is fully focused on QPR at present, insisting that he has not been in touch with the West Ham boss.

"I don't feel the need to (speak to Moyes) to be honest. I think they probably know that I'm out doing my work here,” he said. "I'm happy with what I'm doing here and I'm totally focused on what's going on.

"Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it's out of my hands so I'm just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I've been doing.”

Record signing Sebastien Haller has impressed in fits and bursts since joining West Ham while fellow summer signing Albian Ajeti already looks like another addition to the club’s ever-growing list of striking flops.

There will be room for another centre-forward at The Hammers next season – but don’t bet on that man being Hugill.