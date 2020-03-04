Georges-Kévin Nkoudou & others react to Victor Wanyama leaving Tottenham

Injuries have hit Victor Wanyama hard during his days at Tottenham Hotspur.

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou and Kieran Trippier are just a number of players on Instagram, who have reacted to Victor Wanyama's departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

All three were teammates at Tottenham, at one point, as both wished him luck on his new journey and Nkoudou joked that he should be 'nice with the players' at his new club.

In a perhaps surprise move, Tottenham announced on their official website late on Tuesday evening that Wanyama has agreed on a move across the pond, where he will link up with Premier League great, Thierry Henry, who is the Montreal Impact coach.

Injuries have played havoc on Wanyama's game time at Hotspur Way, as the 28-year-old will now be looking to just get back onto the field of play.

But now he is set to seemingly leave as Wanyama sent this emotional message via his personal Instagram account to the Tottenham fans.

Nkoudou message in full read: 'Uncle Wanya, good luck, all the best. Be nice with the players'.

Trippier also added: 'Good luck bro'.

Jose Fonte, who played with Wanyama at Southampton, sent this message: 'My brother. Good luck in this new chapter.'

Kyle Walker also added: 'All the best bro'.

Wanyama moved to Spurs during the summer transfer window of 2016 when Mauricio Pochettino brought him over from his former club, Southampton.

During that period, he managed to play just 97 games, which perhaps indicates the troubles he had with staying out of the treatment room.

When Wanyama was fit and firing, he was arguably one of the best number 6's in the Premier League, as he proved during Tottenham's final season at the Lane.

He could nullify any attack with his brute strength and ability to sense danger as the opposition tried to flood Tottenham's defensive third.

Whilst he may struggle to get that form back, the MLS have, without a doubt, a top-quality player on their hands and someone who will boss many midfielders in America.