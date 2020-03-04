Quick links

'Very, very good': Reported long-term Celtic has already wowed his new team-mate

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts as his team suffer a 1 - 3 defeat during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...
Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are expected to renew their interest in Motherwell's David Turnbull in the summer.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

David Turnbull has already made a big impression on new Motherwell team-mate Rolando Aarons with the winger raving about a long-term Celtic target, speaking to the Motherwell Times.

After eight months on the sidelines, one of the Scottish Premiership’s most exciting young talents is back in action at last.

Turnbull, the reigning SPFA Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year, featured off the bench against St Mirren recently after recovering from knee surgery.

 

And Newcastle loanee Aarons is already salivating at the prospect of providing ammunition for a box-to-box midfielder who notched 15 goals in all competitions across 2018/19.

“David Turnbull was injured when I first arrived but from what I’ve seen at training he looks like a very, very good player. I’m looking forward to playing with him,” said the January signing.

Capital One Cup, Fourth Round, Manchester City v Newcastle United, Etihad Stadium, Newsastle United's Rolando Aarons and manager Alan Pardew celebrate Aarons' first goal for his side

Turnbull famously saw an on-again-off-again move to Celtic collapse last summer, his £3.25 million deal scuppered after that knee problem was uncovered during a medical with the Premiership champions.

The Sun, however, believes that Celtic could renew their interest in Turnbull in the coming months if the Scotland U21 star can prove his fitness between now and the end of the season.

But with Ryan Christie enjoying the most prolific season of his career while the likes of Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic have returned to form in 2020, it remains to be seen if there is still any room at Parkhead for Neil Lennon’s one-that-got-away.

26th January 2019, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Motherwell; David Turnbull of Motherwell and Paul McGowan of Dundee

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

