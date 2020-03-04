'Very, very good': Reported long-term Celtic has already wowed his new team-mate

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are expected to renew their interest in Motherwell's David Turnbull in the summer.

David Turnbull has already made a big impression on new Motherwell team-mate Rolando Aarons with the winger raving about a long-term Celtic target, speaking to the Motherwell Times.

After eight months on the sidelines, one of the Scottish Premiership’s most exciting young talents is back in action at last.

Turnbull, the reigning SPFA Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year, featured off the bench against St Mirren recently after recovering from knee surgery.

And Newcastle loanee Aarons is already salivating at the prospect of providing ammunition for a box-to-box midfielder who notched 15 goals in all competitions across 2018/19.

“David Turnbull was injured when I first arrived but from what I’ve seen at training he looks like a very, very good player. I’m looking forward to playing with him,” said the January signing.

Turnbull famously saw an on-again-off-again move to Celtic collapse last summer, his £3.25 million deal scuppered after that knee problem was uncovered during a medical with the Premiership champions.

The Sun, however, believes that Celtic could renew their interest in Turnbull in the coming months if the Scotland U21 star can prove his fitness between now and the end of the season.

But with Ryan Christie enjoying the most prolific season of his career while the likes of Olivier Ntcham and Tom Rogic have returned to form in 2020, it remains to be seen if there is still any room at Parkhead for Neil Lennon’s one-that-got-away.