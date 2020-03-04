Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Very good talent': Even rival fans think Liverpool have a gem, say he was 'class' last night

Olly Dawes
Liverpool's Neco Williams during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London,...

Liverpool are out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 away at Chelsea on Tuesday night, failing to hit back after the defeat tonWatford.

Jurgen Klopp decided to rotate some of his side, with the likes of Adrian, Adam Lallana, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino brought in.

The Reds looked dangerous early on as Chelsea struggled to settle defensively, but a howler from Adrian allowed Willian to open the scoring, as the Brazilian's powerful shot went through Adrian and in.

 

Chelsea really gained confidence after that, and found a second goal after the break, with Ross Barkley driving forward before firing a right-footed strike past Adrian.

Liverpool couldn't get back into the game, and that now means that they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, and failed to score in each of those defeats.

There wasn't exactly much for Liverpool fans to shout about last night, but rival fans were impressed with the performance of Neco Williams.

Liverpool's Neco Williams during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

The 18-year-old right back was given a chance from the start in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he showed real potential once again, even if he may not quite be ready for Premier League action.

Non-Liverpool fans took to Twitter to call Williams 'a gem' and 'a very good talent', whilst adding that he was 'class', 'tidy' and 'sharp' against Chelsea, with the Welshman tipped for a bright future.

A dejected Neco Williams of Liverpool after Ross Barkley of Chelsea scored a goal to make it 2-0 during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch