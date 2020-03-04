'Very good talent': Even rival fans think Liverpool have a gem, say he was 'class' last night

Liverpool lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Liverpool are out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 away at Chelsea on Tuesday night, failing to hit back after the defeat tonWatford.

Jurgen Klopp decided to rotate some of his side, with the likes of Adrian, Adam Lallana, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino brought in.

The Reds looked dangerous early on as Chelsea struggled to settle defensively, but a howler from Adrian allowed Willian to open the scoring, as the Brazilian's powerful shot went through Adrian and in.

Chelsea really gained confidence after that, and found a second goal after the break, with Ross Barkley driving forward before firing a right-footed strike past Adrian.

Liverpool couldn't get back into the game, and that now means that they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, and failed to score in each of those defeats.

There wasn't exactly much for Liverpool fans to shout about last night, but rival fans were impressed with the performance of Neco Williams.

The 18-year-old right back was given a chance from the start in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he showed real potential once again, even if he may not quite be ready for Premier League action.

Non-Liverpool fans took to Twitter to call Williams 'a gem' and 'a very good talent', whilst adding that he was 'class', 'tidy' and 'sharp' against Chelsea, with the Welshman tipped for a bright future.

Chelsea and Liverpool have two gems in Billy Gilmour and Neco Williams that's for sure — Biryani FC (@Roshaldo9) March 3, 2020

Actually a good end to end game, Neco Williams is a tidy player — Stitchaaaaayyyyy!! (@SeanDowley12) March 3, 2020

Neco Williams, player — jared (@JarPar27) March 3, 2020

That Neco Williams is class for Liverpool — Ade Luxton (@adelux68) March 3, 2020

This Neco Williams sharp pal — DB (@daltonbrown10) March 3, 2020

Neco Williams some player — Daniel Roberts (@DanJR91) March 3, 2020

Billy Gilmour & Neco Williams superb — Jordan Bayliss (@jordbayl_) March 3, 2020

That boy Neco Williams though — G.E.R.T (@gert_I_Am) March 3, 2020

I rate Neco Williams a lot. Very good talent. — Ian (@Arsenalian6) March 3, 2020

this neco williams kid is good — captain (@FutboIHeritage) March 3, 2020