Quick links

Everton

Real Valladolid

La Liga

Premier League

'Tough time': Pundit backs forgotten Everton man not seen since 2018

Danny Owen
General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League outfit Everton paid just £5m to sign Sandro Ramirez in 2017 - but the former La Liga star has had a 'tough time' since then.

Sandro Ramirez of Everton during the Pre-Season Friendly at Gigg Lane on July 18, 2018 in Bury, England.

Everton’s forgotten man Sandro Ramirez is enduring another difficult season on loan at Real Valladolid though La Liga expert Terry Gibson has backed the striker to rediscover his golden touch eventually, speaking to El Tel & Jon’s La Liga Weekly podcast.

It’s hard to believe now that, back in the summer of 2017, Sandro looked like one of the most inspired bargain signings anywhere in Europe.

A Spain U21 international arrived at Goodison Park for just £5 million after plundering 16 goals during a breakthrough season at Malaga. But, in the three years since his move to Merseyside, Sandro’s reputation, and his end product, appears to have evaporated.

His last appearance in Everton colours came in an EFL Cup clash against Rotherham United almost two years ago.

 

The former Barcelona youngster has only netted twice in La Liga since joining Valladolid in July with a long-range stunner against Mallorca in November ending a staggering 52-game drought.

But Gibson, who remembers Sandro’s explosive form at Malaga fondly, is confident that he still has enough time on his side to turn things around.

Sandro Ramirez of Valladolid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and RCD Espanyol at Jose Zorrilla on February 23, 2020 in...

“I still see a player in him. I use the evidence of his form at Malaga. It’s clear he doesn’t have the confidence he had, he had a tough time at Everton and various clubs on loan,” says a former Tottenham and Manchester United ace who has spent many years covering Spanish football.

"He’s still only 24 and I still see the possibility there that he can recapture that form. It was a great goal, he took it really well.”

With Carlo Ancelotti now patrolling the Goodison Park touchline, Sandro may be hoping for a second chance at Everton before his contract comes to an end in the summer of 2021.

But, with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean and Anthony Gordon all tipped for a bright future on Merseyside, Sandro’s time might have passed.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Sandro Ramirez of Everton during the Algarve Cup match between FC Porto and Everton on July 22, 2018 in Faro, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch