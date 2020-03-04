Quick links

'Top, top player': Bruce raves about one of his Newcastle player's displays

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce led his side to victory against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup.

Steve Bruce has told the Chronicle that he thought Miguel Almiron was absolutely brilliant for Newcastle United against West Bromwich Albion last night.

Almiron scored twice as Newcastle beat West Brom 3-2 to progress in the FA Cup.

The Paraguayan was stationed in a more central role, and the timing and speed of his runs caused West Brom all sorts of problems.

Almiron also showed off some lethal finishing, which is an area of his game which appears to be improving.

 

And Bruce feels that Almiron is really starting to show how talented he is now.

"He looked a top, top player tonight and we all know he can score,” Bruce said.

“He just missed a few chances and then it ebbs away at you. One thing you can't deny is the kid is a good player.”

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle in action during the FA Cup match between Newcastle United and Oxford United at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 25th January 2020.

Almiron looked low on confidence for a stage at Newcastle, when he found it difficult to hit the back of the net after signing, but he is beginning to add goals to his game.

The 24-year-old has netted six times in all competitions this term, which represents a solid return.

Newcastle’s run in the FA Cup has been a major positive, as the club have suffered a tricky run of form of late.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

