Tottenham Hotspur

Tony Cascarino suggests Tottenham man 'has to go' this summer

Cascarino says Harry Kane couldn't be blamed for leaving Tottenham.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Tottenham will have a battle on their hands to keep Harry Kane if they don't qualify for next season's Champions League.

And former international striker Tony Cascarino says Kane could not be blamed if he wanted to leave north London for Real Madrid or Juventus.

 

Cascarino said: "He's 26 now, he's been very loyal to Spurs and believed in the project. Like Spurs fans, he expected to win something and he hasn't achieved that. Harry has to be challenging. Even with injuries, he's scored a huge amount of goals. Harry is too good to be an also-ran. Shearer did win the Premier League with Blackburn. 

"If Real Madrid or Juve came in for Harry and offered big money, it would be hard for him to turn it down. Does he believe in what he believed three years ago? It's different now. He's been as loyal as he can. He could be the best player who played the game in the Premier League who hasn't won anything. Harry has to go for that."

Mauricio Pochettino was the manager who brought Kane through and likely one of the main reasons he extended his deal at the club despite the absence of silverware.

Kane is the ultimate professional but Cascarino is right to question whether the England captain believes in Jose Mourinho to the same extent.

They don't have that same personal bond yet and Mourinho is yet to offer much evidence he can sort Spurs out and lift them from their malaise.

Kane is too good not to be playing Champions League football and too good not to be challenging for titles as he enters the prime years of his career.

Of course he loves Tottenham and his loyalty to the club may bind him there for his entire career, regardless of who the manager is, but he couldn't be blamed for ignoring his options after the way this season's gone.

