'This can’t be Morelos FC': Rangers man comments on striker

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were apologised to by Alfredo Morelos on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Steven Gerrard has intimated that Alfredo Morelos isn't bigger than Rangers.

The Colombian marksman is available for selection in the Gers' visit of Hamilton tonight after being snubbed from the squad entirely by Gerrard this past weekend.

The Rangers manager left him out of the Scottish Cup defeat at Hearts after the 23-year-old was late coming home from Colombia.

Gerrard had given the South American permission to fly home last week on the condition that he'd be back by Wednesday in preparation for the Tynecastle trip, but the player only got back on Thursday.

 

Morelos sent a heartfelt Twitter apology to Gerrard and fans of the Ibrox club on Tuesday.

Here's what the 39-year-old coach said via The Glasgow Evening Times: "This can’t be Morelos FC. This needs to be Rangers FC and every single player that represents the club needs to behave in the right way on and off the pitch.

“They are paid extremely well to be professional and respectful to the club and the job and the supporters."

Rangers might have won the quarter-final clash with Morelos in the first XI, having only lost 1-0, but Gerrard made the right call nonetheless.

It would've sent a horrible message to everybody behind-the-scenes if the 29-goal star felt as if he could return late to Auchenhowie and still make the first XI.

Gerrard had to make an example of him, show him who's boss and dropping him from the squad was necessary.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC misses during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

