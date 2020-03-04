'This can’t be Morelos FC': Rangers man comments on striker

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were apologised to by Alfredo Morelos on Tuesday.

Steven Gerrard has intimated that Alfredo Morelos isn't bigger than Rangers.

The Colombian marksman is available for selection in the Gers' visit of Hamilton tonight after being snubbed from the squad entirely by Gerrard this past weekend.

Subscribe

The Rangers manager left him out of the Scottish Cup defeat at Hearts after the 23-year-old was late coming home from Colombia.

Gerrard had given the South American permission to fly home last week on the condition that he'd be back by Wednesday in preparation for the Tynecastle trip, but the player only got back on Thursday.

Morelos sent a heartfelt Twitter apology to Gerrard and fans of the Ibrox club on Tuesday.

Here's what the 39-year-old coach said via The Glasgow Evening Times: "This can’t be Morelos FC. This needs to be Rangers FC and every single player that represents the club needs to behave in the right way on and off the pitch.

“They are paid extremely well to be professional and respectful to the club and the job and the supporters."

Rangers might have won the quarter-final clash with Morelos in the first XI, having only lost 1-0, but Gerrard made the right call nonetheless.

It would've sent a horrible message to everybody behind-the-scenes if the 29-goal star felt as if he could return late to Auchenhowie and still make the first XI.

Gerrard had to make an example of him, show him who's boss and dropping him from the squad was necessary.