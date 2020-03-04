The Trouble with Maggie Cole newcomer Jamie Talbot shines as Tommy Jarvis

The Trouble with Maggie Cole highlights talented newcomer Jamie Talbot.

These days, there's so much great TV to tune into that it's becoming harder and harder to see all the top recommendations.

However, some titles just scream out as essential.

In 2020, we've already seen some shows which can be described as such, and of course, ITV has been delivering audiences the goods with the likes of White House Farm and beyond.

Now, we've been invited to tuck into six episodes of Mark Brotherhood's comedy-drama series The Trouble with Maggie Cole starring the one and only Dawn French as the titular lead.

Her character is a respected member of a tight-knit community. However, when a journalist comes knocking and she perhaps says more than she should about the village residents during an interview, she soon finds herself answering for her observations and remarks.

Taking a playful look at the repercussions of gossip and how it affects our relationships, this intriguing series also stars the likes of Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch), Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors) and Patrick Robinson (Casualty).

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Jamie Talbot

The series also stars newcomer Jamie Talbot, who appears as early as episode 1.

The 9-year-old's talents are wonderfully introduced, with him landing the character of Tommy Jarvis who attends the show's Thurlbury Primary School.

According to the Plymouth Herald, he is a pupil at Old Priory Junior Academy and he was also cast with twenty-five others who attend the PlymkidsTheatre Company.

Other pupils cast include Gracie Giles (she plays Emma) and Suri Tang (Hayley).

We're sure his charm will lead to more roles down the line!

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

As the drinks flow, so do the entire town’s secrets…



New Drama The Trouble With Maggie Cole, starring Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh, begins tonight at 9pm on @ITV and @itvhub!@Dawn_French @juliehes pic.twitter.com/GcPWP0JyWq — ITV (@ITV) March 4, 2020

Plymkids' Jo McCarthy talks The Trouble with Maggie Cole

According to the Plymouth Herald, Jamie - along with his mum Kate and Plymkids' Jo McCarthy - was invited to attend a private screening of the first three episodes in London.

The cast was also present at the event and Jo has spoken out about her experience: "It was so good, and the local areas where the filming took place look beautiful."

Talking about seeing the kids on the show, she added: "It was incredible to watch the pupils and to see them up on a screen alongside so many amazing actors... Jamie appears in the first few minutes of episode one; he has such good comedy timing and is hysterical."

SEE ALSO: The Trouble with Maggie Cole may look familiar

We imagine it's been so exciting seeing the show come to life, with Jo also weighing in: "The whole experience has been incredible, from the initial calls, the auditions, filming, and now all the publicity that accompanies a TV show of this caliber. Jamie and Gracie even have their names printed in the cast list in the Radio Times this week."

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.