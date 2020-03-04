Is The L Word: Generation Q season 2 confirmed? Sky finds fortune with celebrated sequel!

Hopes have already turned to The L Word: Generation Q season 2.

What is your favourite show from the 2000s?

It's pretty hard to decide considering how many great titles began surfacing back then. Most notably you have the likes of The Wire which ran from 2002 to 2008, which is regularly cited as the greatest series ever made.

However, there are a range of other series in the running which surfaced during this time, including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Dexter, and indeed, the vast majority of The Sopranos came then too after premiering in 1999.

On the other hand, we bet there are plenty of audiences who, without a second's hesitation, would declare The L Word as the very best that television had to offer in the 2000s.

Ilene Chaiken, Michele Abbot and Kathy Greenberg's American-Canadian drama series reigned on Showtime for six seasons from 2004 to 2009, earning a huge and widespread following from the very start.

When it ended its absence was felt by many, but some always held out hope of its return. Now, we're happy to see just how much of a success its sequel series - The L Word: Generation Q - has proven. So, surely we can expect more, right?

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Is The L Word: Generation Q season 2 confirmed?

Yes, according to The Oprah Magazine The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for season 2.

Plans to move forward with the series were actually first confirmed during the winter TCA press tour back in January. So, just mere weeks into the premiere of the first season they knew they'd be pursuing more episodes.

Like the first season, it's set to return for a total of ten episodes, and yes, the cast is returning along with the same team!

Of the current season, The L Word creator - Ilene Chaiken - won over the Showtime president Gary Levine with her sequel pitch so much that they agreed to press forward in just three days, and of course, she's returning along with showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan.

As highlighted by the previous source, Gary said of the future: "I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

Opinion: Renewing The L Word: Generation Q is a no-brainer

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Gary expressed: "The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era. The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun."

We couldn't agree more, which is why they'd have been crazy not to get started on season 2.

Thanks to returning stars from the original series, there is a sense of nostalgia and reacquaintance for long-term fans. However, the wide range of exciting new characters is introducing a new generation to the show and giving it a new lease of life.

There's so much potential to explore going forward, such as Quiara's pregnancy and Shane's involvement, Alice's increasingly complicated relationship, Angie and Jordi's romance and more.

Season 1 has done a great job of reopening up this world, but now, audiences are eager to stay.

AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Fans on Twitter want The L Word: Generation Q season 2

Already, overjoyed fans have taken to Twitter in the wake of renewal news.

The series' predecessor boasted a very dedicated following and it's clear the same can be said of the sequel, with fresh and returning admirers excited for more.

Check out a selection of tweets:

So many emotions after watching the final episode of the L word Generation Q. I need season 2 stat!#bringbackcarmen #lwordgenerationq #toomanyemotions — Hannah (@Hannah45065870) January 28, 2020

YOU GUYS I AM SO HAPPY THE L WORD GENERATION Q GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/3ZaeXfnWNY — susan (@thelavender_cat) January 13, 2020

I just finished the l word generation Q and I am sad, I can't handle it

I can't wait season 2 because season 1 was just pic.twitter.com/Ob6XCTxboa — Gillian Pirotais (@gillianpirotai) January 27, 2020

THE L WORD GENERATION Q SEASON 2 THE L WORD GENERATION Q SEASON 2 THE L WORD GENERATION Q SEASON 2 THE L WORD GENERATION Q SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/W32LTcua3Y — al (@jennifersbeaIs) January 13, 2020

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.