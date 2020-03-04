Star could stay one step ahead of Leeds with Champions League move

Charlie Taylor has been linked with a move to Leicester.

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is being lined up for a move to Leicester City, The Times report.

The full-back has established himself in the Clarets' XI after a slow start initially following his move in 2017.

Taylor controversially quit Leeds to Burnley, where he hoped for a career boost. It's worked out that way, becoming a Premier League regular.

Now Leeds appear on the verge of catching him up, on course to win automatic promotion to the Premier League if they can hold onto their advantage at the top of the Championship over the chasing pack.

Taylor though could stay one step ahead of his former employers with a move to Leicester, who are on course to qualify for the Champions League despite a dip in form.

This would be an obvious attraction for the left-back to quit Burnley for the club, to play in Europe's top competition.

It will also prove a point to any Leeds fans who would say he should have just stayed and been patient with his home club, as he would have got to the Premier League eventually.

Taylor chose to fast track his career, and that decision he may three years ago has set him up for an even bigger opportunity.