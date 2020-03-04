Quick links

Some Magpies fans urge Bruce to change Newcastle player's position

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich,...
Newcastle United won 3-2 in the FA Cup last night, with Steve Bruce's side looking a big attacking threat.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United scores his sides third goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in...

Newcastle United fans have urged Steve Bruce to keep picking Valentino Lazaro as a winger, rather than a full-back.

Lazaro scored his first Newcastle goal last night, as the Magpies beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

 

The January signing looked much more of a threat in a more advanced role than he has been playing at Newcastle since he joined.

And Newcastle fans have urged Bruce to keep picking Lazaro in a forward position now.

Lazaro has admitted himself that he feels more comfortable as a winger than a full-back.

Bruce has recently switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation from a 5-3-2, which could help Lazaro get more game time down the flank.

Newcastle looked like an attacking threat yesterday, which has made a change from their recent performances.

The Magpies had failed to score for four matches prior to their trip to the Hawthorns, and it will be interesting to see whether they can still prove a goalscoring threat in the Premier League now too.

