Some Magpies fans urge Bruce to change Newcastle player's position

Newcastle United won 3-2 in the FA Cup last night, with Steve Bruce's side looking a big attacking threat.

Newcastle United fans have urged Steve Bruce to keep picking Valentino Lazaro as a winger, rather than a full-back.

Lazaro scored his first Newcastle goal last night, as the Magpies beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

The January signing looked much more of a threat in a more advanced role than he has been playing at Newcastle since he joined.

And Newcastle fans have urged Bruce to keep picking Lazaro in a forward position now.

I know this is against a weaken West Brom team but this game proves that Lazaro is much more as a winger than a wing back #NUFC — Liam ⚫️⚪️ (@LiamNUFC1998) March 3, 2020

Look what happens when you play Lazaro in the correct position #nufc #WBANEW — King of the potato people (@craigwat11) March 3, 2020

Lazaro best winger in the league — Lucas. (@NUFCDefenceFC) March 3, 2020

Player feedback: Darlow: pretty good all round Joelinton:played pretty well, no goals maximin: good play, good assists. Almiron: fantastic. Lazaro: pretty good as a winger — NuFcLiam (@NUFCLiam_) March 3, 2020

#nufc lazaro weve now seen him in his real position. Class! — Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) March 3, 2020

Canny result in the end but how articulate is Valentino Lazaro ... plus looks comfortable playing up front ... #nufc — peter atkinson #FBPE (@peterat50) March 3, 2020

On evidence of tonight, Lazaro could be crucial to the formation change in the league. The attack was balanced, with pace on both wings and Almiron in the middle. Issues with scoring goals, but something there. #nufc — Harry De Cosemo (@harrydecosemo) March 3, 2020

Quick recap on tonight’s game:

- Miggy was sublime

- Joelinton showed massive improvements with assists & work rate, still looks uneasy in front of goal.

- Lazaro is an attacking winger, we should play him there more often!

- @Lascelles16 was solid at the back.#NUFC — Sam Jones (@SamJonesJourno) March 3, 2020

Lazaro has admitted himself that he feels more comfortable as a winger than a full-back.

Bruce has recently switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation from a 5-3-2, which could help Lazaro get more game time down the flank.

Newcastle looked like an attacking threat yesterday, which has made a change from their recent performances.

The Magpies had failed to score for four matches prior to their trip to the Hawthorns, and it will be interesting to see whether they can still prove a goalscoring threat in the Premier League now too.