Some Arsenal fans react to David Luiz's actions at full-time

David Luiz of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with Reiss Nelson catching the eye.

Arsenal fans are delighted to see David Luiz so clearly offering advice to their young players.

Arsenal won 2-0 against Portsmouth on Monday evening, and at full-time Luiz was spotted chatting to Reiss Nelson.

 

Nelson had impressed on the evening, but the more experienced Luiz clearly wanting to offer his thoughts on the Arsenal youngster’s display.

And Gunners fans were delighted to see Luiz showing such leadership.

Luiz may not have entirely won over Arsenal fans with his defending this campaign, but his value to the squad could be seen on Monday.

With the Gunners having so many prospects breaking through, Luiz is a great player to learn from.

The veteran centre-back has played at the very highest level, and won multiple trophies throughout a glistening career.

Nelson claimed two assists against Portsmouth on Monday, and the Arsenal winger will surely be wanting to kick on now, after such a promising showing.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

