Some Arsenal fans react to David Luiz's actions at full-time

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with Reiss Nelson catching the eye.

Arsenal fans are delighted to see David Luiz so clearly offering advice to their young players.

Arsenal won 2-0 against Portsmouth on Monday evening, and at full-time Luiz was spotted chatting to Reiss Nelson.

Nelson had impressed on the evening, but the more experienced Luiz clearly wanting to offer his thoughts on the Arsenal youngster’s display.

And Gunners fans were delighted to see Luiz showing such leadership.

Well he's played with Hazard and Neymar, he should know a thing or two aboht wing play — Ehab (@NotSureWhyImBa1) March 3, 2020

Never saw such thing during the emery era. This is golden. — Dër Kåiser (@DRNebuzareth992) March 2, 2020

He’s been on Nelson’s case since he joined. Clearly he sees the potential — . (@uche_ndu_) March 3, 2020

I’m loving him even moreeee — Amina (@amino998) March 2, 2020

Humble the kid. Even during your best games, there are things you could do better. — splash bro #1 (@SooWoo3491) March 2, 2020

Luiz has his moments on the pitch but seeing that & in interviews has my respect & can only be a great influence to the youngsters. — Gav drew (@RIPms58) March 3, 2020

Luiz may not have entirely won over Arsenal fans with his defending this campaign, but his value to the squad could be seen on Monday.

With the Gunners having so many prospects breaking through, Luiz is a great player to learn from.

The veteran centre-back has played at the very highest level, and won multiple trophies throughout a glistening career.

Nelson claimed two assists against Portsmouth on Monday, and the Arsenal winger will surely be wanting to kick on now, after such a promising showing.