Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool man won't get picked again this season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup yesterday evening.

Adrian has played his last game for Liverpool this season, according to Rob Green’s comments on The Debate, which was broadcast on Sky Sports last night.

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup yesterday, and Adrian made a howler for the first goal.

The Spanish stopper failed to keep out a Willian shot, which was straight at him, as Liverpool fell behind in the contest.

And Green has claimed that Adrian will have to get used to sitting on the bench now.

“He’s been brilliant when’s come in. He’s made a mistake tonight,” the ex-England international goalkeeper said.

“When you lose in a defeat that’s one or two goals, and it is that goal which sets the ball rolling, it makes it worse.

“That’s season over, he’s going to have to sit and have a watching brief for the rest of the season. It’s a tough one to take.”

Adrian has generally performed well for Liverpool when called upon, and he even made some good stops last night, but his error was very costly.

Liverpool have now lost three of their last four matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going through their rockiest patch of form in over a year.

Alisson is set to come in for Liverpool at the weekend, when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.