Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool man won't get picked again this season

John Verrall
Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green celebrates winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 13, 2017 in Leeds, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup yesterday evening.

Adrian of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Adrian has played his last game for Liverpool this season, according to Rob Green’s comments on The Debate, which was broadcast on Sky Sports last night.

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup yesterday, and Adrian made a howler for the first goal.

The Spanish stopper failed to keep out a Willian shot, which was straight at him, as Liverpool fell behind in the contest.

And Green has claimed that Adrian will have to get used to sitting on the bench now.

“He’s been brilliant when’s come in. He’s made a mistake tonight,” the ex-England international goalkeeper said.

 

“When you lose in a defeat that’s one or two goals, and it is that goal which sets the ball rolling, it makes it worse.

“That’s season over, he’s going to have to sit and have a watching brief for the rest of the season. It’s a tough one to take.”

Adrian has generally performed well for Liverpool when called upon, and he even made some good stops last night, but his error was very costly.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Liverpool have now lost three of their last four matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going through their rockiest patch of form in over a year.

Alisson is set to come in for Liverpool at the weekend, when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch