Sky Sports pundit adamant one team won't catch Leeds in promotion race

Leeds United are one point behind leaders West Brom in the Championship table.

Danny Mills is adamant that Nottingham Forest won't catch and overtake Leeds United in the race to finish in the automatic places, as he told Sky Sports News (03/03/2020 at 10:25 am).

Leeds are eight points clear of fourth-placed Forest in the Championship table and Mills is adamant that the Whites won't lose three games, which would give the Midlands side the chance to leapfrog them.

Whilst there is a cushion between the two, Leeds fans will be well aware that Forest can catch them given what happened to them last season, so they won't be counting their chickens just yet.

But, for now, their sole focus will be on adding to their recent wins and then ensuring that they beat third-placed Fulham this month, who according to Mills, are the team Leeds should watch out for.

"Eight points is a lot [for Forest to catch Leeds] to make up at this stage," Mills told Sky Sports. "Leeds are going to have to lose three games in a row, and Forest are going to have to win three. I don't see that happening. They may well close that gap, but making up that is going to be very, very difficult.

"Fulham have a chance. And Leeds have a big game against Fulham coming up in a couple of weeks as well. That could well be pivotal in the race for promotion."

Leeds face Huddersfield Town on home soil at the weekend before they enter perhaps the most crucial week of their season, and one that could get them promoted.

If they earn three points at the weekend, they will then face off against Cardiff on the 15th of March, then three days later they play that all-important game against Scott Parker's side, and they round off the week with a home tie against Luton.

If Marcelo Bielsa's men can win the above games then it could just provide them with the cushion they need heading into the final few weeks of the season, and if if they slip-up right at the end, they might just have enough to push over the line.