Wolverhampton Wanderers

Traore isn't the only Wolves player Nuno has transformed this season

Shamanth Jayaram
Romain Saiss of Wolves celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wolverhampton at The Den on December 26, 2017 in London, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo has made Adama Traore almost unplayable this season but he isn't the only one who has been transformed by the Wolves boss.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach

Nuno Santo has been hailed by many for his work with Adama Traore. The former Barcelona man was viewed as an inconsistent winger whose only positive trait was his pace. 

However, this season, he has become one of the best players in the league scoring six times and providing 10 assists in all competitions so far. 

Santo certainly deserves all the praise in the world for the incredible change in Traore's performances. But the 24-year-old is not the only player who has exceeded expectations this term. 

 

Romain Saiss started just 12 games in the league last season, primarily as a defensive midfielder. The 6ft 3in tall Moroccan international has been transformed into a centre-half this campaign, a position where he has played only a handful of times in his top-flight career. 

Saiss has played 25 times as a centre-back in all competitions this season. The French-born Moroccan international has exceeded his expectations to the point that Wolves barely played Real Madrid's Jesus Vallejo after bringing him on loan. 

Ryan Bennett was also allowed to leave the club out on loan, which just shows the trust in Saiss considering that the Englishman played 40 times in all competitions last season. 

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1,...

Against Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend, Saiss showed how comfortable he is in his new position. The 29-year-old made eight clearances, blocked two shots, completed three interceptions and won 13 of his 19 duels to help his beat Jose Mourinho's men. (SofaScore)

Santo deserves plenty of credit for all of his work at Wolves so far. His work with Traore, Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota will get all the headlines but Saiss's transformation this campaign should be right among the others, if not above them.

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates following his team's victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur...

