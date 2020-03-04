Report: Ralf Fahrmann in talks to cut short Norwich stay

The German joined the Canaries on a season-long loan deal from Schalke last summer.

According to a report from Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, Ralf Fahrmann is in talks to cut short his stay at Norwich City after an underwhelming eight months at the club.

A hero at Schalke in Germany, Fahrmann came into the Premier League with high hopes of becoming Norwich's number one goalkeeper.

However, the veteran German has played just three times for the Canaries so far with Tim Krul being the undisputed number one at the club.

Fahrmann still has over three months left on his loan deal at Norwich but the report claims that he has been in discussions with Norwegian side FC Brann over a move there in the coming days.

It is, however, unclear if the move to Brann would be another loan deal. Fahrmann has over three years left on his contract with Schalke but the one thing that seems certain at the moment is that he will be leaving the Canaries soon.

35-year-old Michael McGovern would now be Krul's deputy at Carrow Road if Fahrmann's deal goes through in the coming days.

The Northern Irishman has played just twice in the Premier League in his entire career. It will be interesting to see how he fares if an injury or suspension forces Krul out in a period where Norwich need to pick up points in every single game.