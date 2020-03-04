Quick links

Everton fans delighted with Mason Holgate for signing new contract

Shamanth Jayaram
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Mason Holgate during the Everton Training Session at USM Finch Farm on October 1 2019 in Halewood, England.
The 23-year-old has been one of Everton's best players this season.

Mason Holgate of Everton FC applauds fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton confirmed on their official Twitter page that Mason Holgate has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old wasn't expected to be as big a part of the first-team as he has so far this season. Holgate spent a successful year on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season where he almost helped the Baggies return to the Premier League

Marco Silva only used him for 18 minutes in Everton's first nine games in the league this season. However, Holgate has played the full 90 minutes in all but one game since and he has been incredible. 

 

Holgate has featured mainly in the heart of defence but he has shown that he is more than capable of playing as a number six. His performance there against Manchester United in December was very impressive, but he has been Everton's standout performer in defence this term. 

The Mirror reported about a week ago that Premier League champions Manchester City were weighing up an offer to sign him.

It was claimed that John Stones could be offered back to Everton as a part of the deal but, with Holgate signing a new deal, the Toffees have made a big statement. 

Mason Holgate of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in...

With both Holgate and Richarlison tied down to long-term deals, Everton will look to build their squad around the duo and Toffees fans could not be more excited about the future with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. 

Everton supporters were delighted with the big news about Holgate and here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

Mason Holgate (bottom) of Everton celebrates a goal with team mates Richarlison (L) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at...

