Everton fans delighted with Mason Holgate for signing new contract

The 23-year-old has been one of Everton's best players this season.

Everton confirmed on their official Twitter page that Mason Holgate has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old wasn't expected to be as big a part of the first-team as he has so far this season. Holgate spent a successful year on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season where he almost helped the Baggies return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva only used him for 18 minutes in Everton's first nine games in the league this season. However, Holgate has played the full 90 minutes in all but one game since and he has been incredible.

Holgate has featured mainly in the heart of defence but he has shown that he is more than capable of playing as a number six. His performance there against Manchester United in December was very impressive, but he has been Everton's standout performer in defence this term.

The Mirror reported about a week ago that Premier League champions Manchester City were weighing up an offer to sign him.

It was claimed that John Stones could be offered back to Everton as a part of the deal but, with Holgate signing a new deal, the Toffees have made a big statement.

With both Holgate and Richarlison tied down to long-term deals, Everton will look to build their squad around the duo and Toffees fans could not be more excited about the future with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

Everton supporters were delighted with the big news about Holgate and here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

what a player he’s been this season, fully deserved — ‍☠️ (@EFCTxmmy) March 3, 2020

Give him the armband lads — Sam Thorndell-Leach (@SamTLeach1878) March 3, 2020

Excellent piece of business! Did believe this lad had potential when we bought him from Barnsley but not sure I would have believed how indispensable he has become. Starting to believe he can occupy one of the CB slots for years to come (now let’s find a full time partner). UTFT! — Jim Chandler (@spicejim73) March 3, 2020

Brilliant news, that’s him and @richarlison97 in place as key parts of the spine of a great team #TheFuturesBright C’mon, sign up @CalvertLewin14 #NSNO — Colette Williams (@ColetteKell1) March 3, 2020

Get in, we needed this — Ash (@Coopa_11) March 3, 2020

Yaaasss! Well done Everton on getting this done early but congrats to Holgate, well deserved — Adam Gooseman (@adam_gooseman) March 3, 2020