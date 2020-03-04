Si Ferry shares what Ally McCoist told him about Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers continue to struggle domestically.

Rangers continue to be a bit Jekyll and Hyde this season.

Steven Gerrard's side went and got knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage away to Hearts on Saturday.

This was four days after Rangers' best result of the season, winning 1-0 away to Braga to move into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Ibrox outfit have dropped a massive 10 points in the Scottish Premiership since the winter break, culminating in Celtic boasting a 12-point lead at the summit.

Their form is all the more puzzling by virtue of the fact that they beat a team like Braga 4-2 over two legs in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Si Ferry and Ally McCoist did the draw for the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, and the Open Goal host has revealed that the Rangers legend asserted that it's a mentality issue.

He said on Open Goal: "Even doing the draw yesterday with Ally McCoist, I was like 'why is that?' [Rangers' form] and he said it just must be mentality."

It does have to be mentality. If your players are good enough to reach the last 16 of the Europa League then they have to be good enough to beat Hearts - who they've lost to twice in 2020 - and St Johnstone and Kilmarnock and anyone else who Gerrard's troops have dropped points to in recent months.

It's nothing to do with personnel per se, and that's the worrying thing for Gerrard because if he can't motivate them then it does pose awkward questions going forward.