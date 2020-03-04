Quick links

Scott Brown makes claim about title race, as Celtic move clear of Rangers

John Verrall
Celtic have moved 12 points clear of Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has insisted to the Scottish Sun that the Bhoys have not seen off the challenge of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers side yet.

Celtic have capitalised on Rangers’ poor run of form since the winter break, and put distance between themselves and the Ibrox side.

Celtic are currently 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

But Brown insists that Celtic have not secured the league title again just yet.

 

“Nope, not at all. There’s a long way to go. Football’s a crazy world,” Brown said.

“We just need to make sure we keep ticking them off game by game and playing as well as we can.

“We’ve been miles ahead and miles behind and it’s all changed. It happens in football. But we focus on ourselves. We don’t talk about anyone else, we look forward to whoever we are playing.

“There’s still a long way to go. We just take it one game at a time.”

Scott Brown of Celtic warms up during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

Brown’s words may suggest that he doesn’t feel Celtic have completed their task of winning the title yet, but it is difficult to see Rangers catching them now.

Gerrard’s side have not looked themselves in the league since returning after the break, and they have dropped points far too frequently.

Gerrard even suggested that he was considering his future at Rangers recently, although he has now committed to the club for the long-term.

Rangers are next in action against Hamilton, while Celtic are set to take on Livingston.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

