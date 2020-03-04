Rio Ferdinand sends Twitter message to Everton player

Mason Holgate has extended his stay at Everton after previously being linked with other clubs.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on Twitter that there is 'more to come' from Mason Holgate after he signed a new contract with Everton.

Everton confirmed on their official website on Tuesday that Holgate has signed a new five-year contract with the Merseyside club.

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti has walked through the doors of Goodison Park in December, Holgate has been one of his star performers, whether he is playing in the backline or being pushed into the number six position.

Former Manchester United defender, Ferdinand, sent this message from his personal Twitter account on Holgate, as he was pictured alongside him during his contract signing.

Great to see this young man developing, fully focused and enjoying his football. Committing to @Everton and signing a new deal - fully deserved. More to come..#EFC #NewEraGlobalSports ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LYzdAigto2 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 3, 2020

During the second half of last season, Holgate was on-loan at West Brom in the Championship, where he played at right-back and helped them to the play-off semi-final before they were beaten by Aston Villa.

At that time, it seemed as though that spell was very helpful for the versatile defender in his quest to break into Everton's first-team plans, but it wasn't to be under then-manager Marco Silva.

He didn't play as regularly as he would have liked, as Ancelotti has seemingly shown more faith him and he is paying his manager with his performances on the pitch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another Englishmen in the Everton side who has impressed and has had calls for him to earn his first international call-up, and someone like Holgate should be spoken about in the same breath given his performance and Gareth Southgate's problems at the back.