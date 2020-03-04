Report: Wolves and West Ham join the race for Napoli's Hirving Lozano

The Mexican hasn't had the best of campaigns in his debut season at Napoli.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race for Napoli's Hirving Lozano.

Arena Napoli claimed last month that fellow Premier League side Everton are interested in signing Lozano. He knows Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands very well thanks to the duo's time in Naples and PSV respectively.

Lozano even called Ancelotti world-class and claimed that he was convinced that the former Napoli boss would help perfect his game. (SSCNapoli.it)

The 24-year-old had a phenomenal campaign in the Eredivisie last season where he scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions. The Mexican hadn't quite had the same return in Napoli this term having scored just three times since his big-money move last summer.

Everton could certainly do with a player of Lozano's quality on the right flank where Theo Walcott had a poor game against Manchester United last weekend.

However, it won't be a straight-forward move now considering that other Premier League sides have reportedly expressed their interest in the 30-cap Mexican international.

West Ham are still in danger of relegation this season. If they manage to survive, they will need to have an excellent summer transfer window and Lozano would be the ideal name to come in.

Wolves aren't really in need of another winger but Adama Traore's brilliant form is bound to bring in potential suitors. Lozano would be a brilliant replacement for the Spaniard should he leave in the summer and with Wolves still in with a shot for a Champions League place, they could well be the favourites for his signature.