Report: Wolves and West Ham join the race for Napoli's Hirving Lozano

Shamanth Jayaram
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates by sliding on his knees after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki...
The Mexican hasn't had the best of campaigns in his debut season at Napoli.

Hirving Lozano of Napoli during the warm up before the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

According to a report from CalcioMercato, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race for Napoli's Hirving Lozano.

Arena Napoli claimed last month that fellow Premier League side Everton are interested in signing Lozano. He knows Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands very well thanks to the duo's time in Naples and PSV respectively. 

Lozano even called Ancelotti world-class and claimed that he was convinced that the former Napoli boss would help perfect his game. (SSCNapoli.it

 

The 24-year-old had a phenomenal campaign in the Eredivisie last season where he scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions. The Mexican hadn't quite had the same return in Napoli this term having scored just three times since his big-money move last summer. 

Everton could certainly do with a player of Lozano's quality on the right flank where Theo Walcott had a poor game against Manchester United last weekend. 

Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) taps hand with Napoli's Mexican forward Hirving Lozano during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Cagliari on September 25, 2019 at...

However, it won't be a straight-forward move now considering that other Premier League sides have reportedly expressed their interest in the 30-cap Mexican international. 

West Ham are still in danger of relegation this season. If they manage to survive, they will need to have an excellent summer transfer window and Lozano would be the ideal name to come in. 

Wolves aren't really in need of another winger but Adama Traore's brilliant form is bound to bring in potential suitors. Lozano would be a brilliant replacement for the Spaniard should he leave in the summer and with Wolves still in with a shot for a Champions League place, they could well be the favourites for his signature. 

Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

 

 

 

