Report: Tottenham make frustrating £9m transfer decision

Olly Dawes
Daniel Levy of Tottenham watches from the stands during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 25th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur have let Victor Wanyama leave for nothing.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur have taken something of a £9million hit on midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Late on Tuesday, Tottenham confirmed a rather sudden transfer, announcing that Wanyama had left the club to join Montreal Impact.

A move to the Canadian side wasn't even rumoured, but Thierry Henry has swooped to bring Wanyama to Major League Soccer.

 

The 28-year-old had less than 18 months left on his £65,000-a-week contract, and Spurs have decided to get him off the books now having failed to offload him in January.

Tottenham were allegedly so desperate to get shut of Wanyama that they let him join Montreal on a free transfer – just over a month since demanding £9million for him.

With the European market shut, the chances of landing anything close to £9million were slim, but having to let him go for nothing is a very frustrating decision.

Spurs may have been able to get a seven-figure fee in the summer, but getting his wages off the books may have just been the priority for Daniel Levy.

Levy would have no doubt loved to get £9million for a player Jose Mourinho has no plans for, but he's now ended up with nothing in a far-from-ideal situation for Tottenham.

