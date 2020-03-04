Report suggests Puma deal could help Newcastle make £30m summer signing

Newcastle United are battling a host of Premier League rivals for Marseille's Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson - could Steve Bruce be handed a brilliant signing?

Newcastle United could be handed a big boost in their pursuit of £30 million Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to BuzzSports, with their sponsorship deal with Puma potentially decisive in negotiations.

With one of France’s biggest clubs under pressure to raise funds to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, a dynamic and influential playmaker shining across the Channel is in the sights of numerous Premier League sides.

Aston Villa have been linked by La Phoceen while the Express mentioned Tottenham, West Ham, Southampton and Everton as potential destinations for Sanson during the summer transfer window.

Only one of those interested parties share Sanson’s connection to a German clothing giant however – and that is Newcastle United.

According to reports in France, Puma are likely to play a major role in talks over the 25-year-old’s future with their shared branding with a certain Tyneside giant perhaps making St James’ Park his most likely destination on English shores.

At £30 million, Sanson would be the second-biggest signing in Newcastle’s history. But, unlike Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, the two-footed Frenchman is far closer to the finished product, having honed his considerable talents at the 1993 European Champions since his 2017 move from Montpellier.

Leave it to Sanson’s Marseille team-mate Boubakary Kamara to explain why Newcastle are interested in a man who could add some much-needed guile and creativity in the centre of Steve Bruce’s team.

“He is athletic. He is a creator,” Kamara told La Provence. “I sometimes wonder how he can think of certain actions on the pitch. He has several lungs, he helps us a lot, he sacrifices himself to open spaces for us.

“He is evolving. For me, he is a very good player and he will become a very great player.”

Newcastle's deal with Puma is due to expire in the summer though The Chronicle claims that the sportswear tycoons are hoping to keep the Magpies amongst their portfolio.