Quick links

Liverpool

Manchester City

Premier League

Report suggests Liverpool are keen to sign £45m star who Guardiola wanted at City

John Verrall
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are currently well clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, and could be about to move for one of their former transfer targets.

Ghana's midfielder Thomas Partey (C, #5) takes a penalty kick against Japan during their international friendly football match between Japan and Ghana at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May...

Reports in Spain in Cadenaser suggest that Liverpool have made contact over signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Partey was in the Atletico side which recently beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League.

And it is now thought that Jurgen Klopp would like to add the all-action midfielder to Liverpool’s squad next season.

If the Reds do make a move for Partey, it will be an intriguing development as Manchester City have reportedly been chasing him hard before.

 

ESPN claimed that Partey has a £45 million release clause, and was ‘excited’ over the possibility of a move to City.

That transfer never materialised in the end, and Liverpool could reportedly now swoop.

If Partey was to join Liverpool he could either provide competition for Fabinho, or be used in one of the more box-to-box roles in Klopp’s side’s midfield.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 30,...

Partey may not be the most creative of midfielders, but he would add strength and energy, and could be a solid replacement for either Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool have run away with the title this season, but there is a feeling that strengthening in midfield will be a priority for Klopp, and it seems that Partey is already on his wishlist.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch