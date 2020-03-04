Report suggests Liverpool are keen to sign £45m star who Guardiola wanted at City

Liverpool are currently well clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table, and could be about to move for one of their former transfer targets.

Reports in Spain in Cadenaser suggest that Liverpool have made contact over signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Partey was in the Atletico side which recently beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League.

And it is now thought that Jurgen Klopp would like to add the all-action midfielder to Liverpool’s squad next season.

If the Reds do make a move for Partey, it will be an intriguing development as Manchester City have reportedly been chasing him hard before.

ESPN claimed that Partey has a £45 million release clause, and was ‘excited’ over the possibility of a move to City.

That transfer never materialised in the end, and Liverpool could reportedly now swoop.

If Partey was to join Liverpool he could either provide competition for Fabinho, or be used in one of the more box-to-box roles in Klopp’s side’s midfield.

Partey may not be the most creative of midfielders, but he would add strength and energy, and could be a solid replacement for either Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool have run away with the title this season, but there is a feeling that strengthening in midfield will be a priority for Klopp, and it seems that Partey is already on his wishlist.