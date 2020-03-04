Report: Rangers face major threat for £4.2m star, could make quick profit

Rangers may face a battle to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

Rangers may face a battle over playmaker Ianis Hagi, with La Lazio Siamo Noi reporting that Lazio now want to sign him this summer.

The Gers took Hagi on loan on deadline day in January, striking a deal to take him from Belgian side Genk until the end of the season.

Subscribe

HLN in Belgium reported that Rangers hold a €5million (£4.2million) permanent option in the loan deal, and you'd have to imagine that they plan to activate it as things stand.

The 21-year-old Romanian has already grabbed three goals and two assists in just nine games for Rangers, producing some dazzling displays for the Gers.

Now, it's claimed that Lazio have been watching Hagi's displays at Rangers, and are interested in a summer move to sign the playmaker.

Of course, the ball is in Rangers' court with that purchase option in the loan, but it's noted that the Gers could activate that clause and then sell him on to make a quick profit.

That's where Lazio would be hoping to strike a deal, unless Rangers – for some reason – choose not to sign him permanently this summer.

Lazio currently sit top of the Serie A table, and even if they don't win the title, Simone Inzaghi could take his side into the Champions League next season.

That must be appealing to any player, and Hagi has unfinished business in Italy having spent 18 months at Fiorentina without really making an impact there.

Lazio pose a very real threat to Rangers' hopes of keeping Hagi long-term, but with that purchase clause in the loan, they hold the keys to a summer move.