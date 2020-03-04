Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers face major threat for £4.2m star, could make quick profit

Olly Dawes
Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers may face a battle to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Rangers may face a battle over playmaker Ianis Hagi, with La Lazio Siamo Noi reporting that Lazio now want to sign him this summer.

The Gers took Hagi on loan on deadline day in January, striking a deal to take him from Belgian side Genk until the end of the season.

Subscribe

HLN in Belgium reported that Rangers hold a €5million (£4.2million) permanent option in the loan deal, and you'd have to imagine that they plan to activate it as things stand.

 

The 21-year-old Romanian has already grabbed three goals and two assists in just nine games for Rangers, producing some dazzling displays for the Gers.

Now, it's claimed that Lazio have been watching Hagi's displays at Rangers, and are interested in a summer move to sign the playmaker.

Of course, the ball is in Rangers' court with that purchase option in the loan, but it's noted that the Gers could activate that clause and then sell him on to make a quick profit.

That's where Lazio would be hoping to strike a deal, unless Rangers – for some reason – choose not to sign him permanently this summer.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Lazio currently sit top of the Serie A table, and even if they don't win the title, Simone Inzaghi could take his side into the Champions League next season.

That must be appealing to any player, and Hagi has unfinished business in Italy having spent 18 months at Fiorentina without really making an impact there.

Lazio pose a very real threat to Rangers' hopes of keeping Hagi long-term, but with that purchase clause in the loan, they hold the keys to a summer move.

Fans of Lazio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch