Report: Levy thinks Tottenham player can save him millions

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has only been used as a substitute twice by Jose Mourinho in the Premier League to date.

According to the Telegraph, Daniel Levy is convinced that Troy Parrott can save Tottenham Hotspur millions in the transfer window.

Levy is apparently excited about the current crop of talent coming through at Tottenham, and will ask Jose Mourinho to continue to develop the academy players.

Levy is said to be delighted that Japhet Tanganga has come into the first-team fold, while he is also pleased with Harry Winks’s development.

The Spurs chairman apparently now has big faith in Parrott, who has made a difficult start to life under Mourinho.

The new Tottenham boss has called the youngster out publicly and suggested that he isn’t ready to start yet, even though Spurs have a shortage of strikers.

Parrott has blasted in goals for Tottenham’s youth-teams, but Mourinho seems unconvinced by the prospect’s starting credentials at this moment in time.

Levy is reportedly convinced that Parrott will come good for Spurs though, and his emergence could save the Lilywhites fortunes in the transfer market, as they won’t have to buy a back-up striker.

It now remains to be seen whether the Irish international will be given a chance in the coming weeks.

Mourinho used Parrott off the bench in Tottenham’s last match against Wolves, and he will be among the substitutes tonight, when Spurs take on Norwich City in the FA Cup too.