Report: How much Mourinho will have to spend at Spurs

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are struggling to make the top four in the Premier League this season.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will only have £50 million to spend in the summer transfer window, if his side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs’s squad looks as if it needs major reconstruction surgery, after what has been a difficult campaign so far.

But Mourinho suggested at his press conference yesterday that Tottenham would only make minor changes in the summer.

That may be as his budget allows him very little room to make many signings.

If Tottenham don’t make the top four, they reportedly will only have £50 million to spend on new arrivals initially.

Although Spurs can raise money from player sales to increase their budget, they will surely want to keep hold of their key players, making it difficult to bring in big sums.

The budget may well disappoint Tottenham supporters, who have been calling out for new additions.

Spurs could do well new recruits up-front, in both full back positions and they arguably need another centre-back.

However, Mourinho’s current budget will not allow him to bring in four quality additions, and he may have to spend very wisely if he is to ensure Spurs look more of a threat next term.