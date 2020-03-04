Quick links

Report: How much Mourinho will have to spend at Spurs

Jose Mourinho manager
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side are struggling to make the top four in the Premier League this season.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will only have £50 million to spend in the summer transfer window, if his side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs’s squad looks as if it needs major reconstruction surgery, after what has been a difficult campaign so far.

But Mourinho suggested at his press conference yesterday that Tottenham would only make minor changes in the summer.

 

That may be as his budget allows him very little room to make many signings.

If Tottenham don’t make the top four, they reportedly will only have £50 million to spend on new arrivals initially.

Although Spurs can raise money from player sales to increase their budget, they will surely want to keep hold of their key players, making it difficult to bring in big sums.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham...

The budget may well disappoint Tottenham supporters, who have been calling out for new additions.

Spurs could do well new recruits up-front, in both full back positions and they arguably need another centre-back.

However, Mourinho’s current budget will not allow him to bring in four quality additions, and he may have to spend very wisely if he is to ensure Spurs look more of a threat next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

