Report: Harry Kane will consider Tottenham future this summer

Tottenham forward Harry Kane will reportedly consider his future in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will consider his future in the summer, The Telegraph report.

Spurs are facing up to missing out on Champions League football next season after a defeat to Wolves at the weekend set them behind in the race for the top four.

Kane is currently out injured which isn't helping Tottenham's chances.

Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy will reportedly have to talk him into staying.

Reaction

First up, it's hard to see Kane leaving Tottenham. He signed a six-year contract worth up to £200,000 per week back in 2018, The Guardian reported.

In terms of security and pay, he's set for life. It becomes an issue of patience and ambition.

It's very obvious this is a year of transition for Spurs and it would be a surprise if Kane walked away.

He would never go on strike at his boyhood club, and still has personal achievements to aim for including becoming the team's highest ever goalscorers.

This report could be a veiled threat to try and convince Daniel Levy to try and show some more ambition in the transfer market.

Kane, Tottenham and Mourinho need some help. This summer is too early to give up on that project, and Kane is still only 26.