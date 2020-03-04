Quick links

Report: £35m star Liverpool led race for now on verge of signing elsewhere

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham battles for possession with Mason Bennett of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Birmingham City at The Den, London
Premier League leaders Liverpool were said to be interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is reportedly on the verge of a move to Borussia Dortmund, according to BILD.

Liverpool were said to be leading the race for Bellingham by 90 Minutes, but it seems as if Dortmund have now moved ahead of them in the race for the 16-year-old.

The Birmingham City midfielder has been nothing short of a revelation this term, with his performances in the Championship belying his tender years.

 

Liverpool scouts had reportedly been very impressed by Bellingham’s displays, but a move to Dortmund looks set to be the next step in the youngster’s career.

That could be a seriously wise move from Bellingham, as Dortmund have a brilliant track record at developing youngsters.

Bellingham will be hoping to follow in the path of Jadon Sancho, who is now seemingly a Liverpool target, after tearing apart the Bundesliga this year with Dortmund.

Bellingham looks likely to be afforded more game time in Germany than he would have been offered at Anfield.

And if the central midfielder does go on to fulfil his potential then Liverpool could face paying a much bigger fee than the £35 million one he will leave Birmingham for this summer (BILD), if they enter the race to sign him again in the future. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

