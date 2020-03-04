Record-shattering endorsement on the table for Celtic - report

Celtic could be set for a record-shattering endorsement deal.

These are exciting times for Celtic.

Neil Lennon's side are expected to pull of a quadruple treble success come the end of the season.

Celtic have a 12-point lead in the Premiership, have already won the League Cup and moved into the semi-final of the Scottish Cup this past weekend.

On the whole, things are very good on the field, despite their Europa League exit last week, but things could be about to get very good off the field too.

According to The Scottish Sun, Adidas are leading the race to be the Hoops' kit manufacturers from next season onward in what would be a historic deal.

The report adds that the endorsement would be the biggest shirt deal in the history of Scottish football and would 'shatter' the £25 million deal that they signed with New Balance in 2015.

That agreement comes to an end this summer and Adidas - who sponsor Manchester United and Arsenal - could well succeed the Boston-based company, if this report is accurate.

Rangers' agreement with Hummel also ends in the summer and it'll be interesting to see who manufactures the Gers' kit from next season.