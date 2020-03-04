PS Now: New March 2020 games and how long they will be available

PS Now is getting a bunch of new games for March 2020, and a couple of them will only be available for a period of time.

There's a lot of great games being released on the PlayStation 4 this month including DOOM Eternal and Persona 5 Royal, but - to ensure you never turn off your console - Sony are also adding some fantastic new games to their subscription service, PS Now, for March 2020. Here you'll find the new assortment of games being added and how long some of them are scheduled to be available for.

Sony is currently conducting a community event which allows you to download free avatars and a theme just for playing a bunch of games and earning trophies. If you wish to help the community out, you can easily do so by playing and earning trophies for some of the new additions added to PS Now this March 2020.

And there are some great games you'll definitely want to play if you haven't already.

What are the new PS Now March 2020 games?

The new PS Now March 2020 games include Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, Control, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and the following titles (via the official PlayStation Blog):

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and Control are arguably the two biggest additions alongside Wolfenstein, but they will only be available to download and stream until August 31st.

We know there's a ton of massive games coming out between now and August such as Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII, and The Last Of Us Part 2, but you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't find the time to playthrough both Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and Control.

Control is a unique experience that was justifiably a game of the year contender for 2019, whereas Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is the best of Lara Croft's most recent trilogy thanks to its emphasis on puzzles, survival, and stealth.

If you don't already boast a PlayStation Now subscription, the fees are as follows:

£8.99 - One month

£22.99 - Three months

£49.99 - 12 months

Provided you've never had a PS Now subscription before, you can enjoy a seven-day trial for the cost of nada.